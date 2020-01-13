Drunk man run over by haulage truck

News / National

by Staff reporter

A drunk Masvingo man who was sleeping by the roadside died on the spot when he allegedly woke up and staggered onto an oncoming haulage truck near Renco Mine turn-off at Chisase Business Centre, police confirmed.Christopher Magiga (36) of Chief Nyajena area who sources said was drunk and staggering allegedly ran into an oncoming Freight liner truck. He was hit and died on the spot. Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred at the 21km peg along Ngundu-Tanganda Road in Chivi on Tuesday last week at about 10am.She said the body of the deceased was taken to Neshuro District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem."There is a man suspected to be drunk who allegedly ran into the road and was hit by a haulage truck leading to his death on the spot," said Chief Insp Mazula.She said on the day in question Magiga who had been allegedly drinking beer since morning at Chisase Business Centre went across the road and in a drunken stupor, allegedly slept one metre away from the road. She said Magiga woke up after some time and sped off into the road and was hit by the haulage truck. Other patrons, she said, rushed to the scene intending to take him to the hospital but they found him already dead.Chief Insp Mazula advised people to drink beer with a bit of restraint as alcohol can impair one's judgment if taken excessively.Meanwhile, she has advised people of Masvingo to report anyone found with weapons attacking residents amid high cases of machete attacks in the country.