Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has embarked on a rural recruitment drive as is it targets to set up structures in the hitherto Zanu-PF strongholds.

MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya said the programme will be carried out through their hash tag "2020 munhu wese kumusha" campaign.

"We want to build our branch structures in rural areas. Every village must feel the presence of MDC. As organising department, we have launched #2020 munhu wese kumusha, every national executive member is going to rural areas to meet the people telling them our programmes as a party. We want people to know how we are going to operate in 2020," said Chibaya.
The rural areas have been the stronghold of the ruling Zanu-PF, where it has been garnering most of its support as compared to the urban communities.

The opposition has been accusing Zanu-PF of intimidating MDC supporters in rural areas.
Chibaya said they are not deterred by "dirty tactics" being used by

Zanu-PF in rural areas. We know that they are intimidating our supporters on daily basis but people are now determined they want Zanu-PF to go. People are suffering and prices are going up so at this point, intimidation will not work.

Source - dailynews

