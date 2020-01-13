Trespasser stones house owner

News / National

by Paul Ndou

A 25-YEAR-OLD Mbare thief was arraigned before a Mbare magistrate yesterday for stoning a house owner after he was seen walking in his yard with an accomplice who is still at large.

Tinashe Madzinga (25) of number A37 block 13 Magaba,Mbare in Harare pleaded guilty to an assault before magistrate Brenda Dhliwayo who remanded him in custody to Monday for sentencing.Prosecutor Allen Mandishona told the court that on January 10 around 10 pm the complainant Julian Bismark heard footsteps from Madzinga who was walking in his yard and went out of the house to check on what was happening.Upon approaching the thief and his accomplice they started throwing bricks at him and injured his right arm.Bismark reported his case at Mbare police station and investigations led to the arrest of Madzinga who was positively identified by the complainant.