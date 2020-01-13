Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man falls to death from flat

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A  Bulawayo man recently fell to his death from first floor at the Bulawayo Centre complex.


This was revealed by the police who could not identify the man saying he had no identity particulars on him.

The man was discovered dead in the morning on January 2. Indications were that the man might have fallen from the first floor where he was seen the previous night drinking beer at a bar.

Witnesses said they had seen the man who was too drunk the previous day before he was seen the next day lying dead down stairs.

Source - Battery

