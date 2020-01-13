Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has terminated contracts for nearly 100 cashiers, a move which the authorities say was meant to plug leakages at tollgates.

Zinara acting chief executive officer Engineer Moses Chigonyati said the roads authority was going through a restructuring exercise which saw contracts of 96 cashiers not being renewed.

Eng Chigonyati said Zinara had 250 cashiers on two-year contracts which expired on 15 January, 96 of which were not renewed for various reasons.

"I can confirm that we did not renew 96 contracts of cashiers that had expired. Some, it was because they had pending cases while in some instances, we were looking at leakages at tollgates. Not all cashiers were affected. We are also looking at the 96 that have been identified to see if some contracts can be renewed. Not all are going to be affected. This is part of the restructuring exercise that we are undertaking," he said.

Eng Chigonyati dismissed claims that Zinara had offloaded 250 workers.

"We heard reports that we had terminated contracts of about 250 employees. Those reports were false. If anything, it is the discretion of the employer to whether or not renew an expired contract. It is not automatic. There was no victimisation whatsoever," he said.

Zinara board chairman Engineer Michael Madanha added that the authority was simply carrying out a restructuring exercise.

"The executive did not renew contracts of some of its cashiers. This is part of our restructuring exercise. We are also trying to uphold professionalism at our tollgates. We forewarned our employees against various acts of misconducts. Some failed to repent," he said.

Zinara has not only released 96 cashiers but also restructured its top management.

The new board investigated several cases and instilled a new corporate culture that saw a number of executives, including the chief executive officer, either resigning or being  fired.

To provide management needed to transform the authority, the board asked for the secondment of Mr Suston Muzenda from the parent Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to oversee the stabilisation of the organisation and recruitment of new senior executives.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

19 mins ago | 65 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

42 mins ago | 109 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

43 mins ago | 102 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

52 mins ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Fuel prices go up

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

6 hrs ago | 2003 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

7 hrs ago | 7282 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

8 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

9 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

9 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

9 hrs ago | 5388 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

9 hrs ago | 2605 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

9 hrs ago | 700 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

9 hrs ago | 666 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

University fees subsidised

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

9 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days