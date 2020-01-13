Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE-President Kembo Mohadi yesterday announced a raft of government drought relief strategies, among them massive mobilisation of grain and an immediate livestock restocking exercise.

Mohadi said a high-powered committee was now in place to procure grain from the world over, making an undertaking that not a single Zimbabwean should starve.
For the first time the government would import genetically modified grain, he said.

Severe food shortages loom in Lowveld areas of Zimbabwe, in particular Matabeleland South where thousands of Zimbabweans are living on less than 50 cents a day as one of the worst droughts in living memory is feared.

Mohadi said government would shelve other projects to concentrate on feeding the nation.

"As government we will do everything within our power to ensure that no one starves. This means we will go out of our way; we will forego certain projects to feed the nation," Mohadi said.

He was addressing hundreds of mourners at his homestead during the burial of his nephew Admire Mbedzi (34) who died on Wednesday after a long illness.

Mohadi said several other agencies would partner government in drought mitigation with the state taking a front role.

"Have faith, do not feel hopeless because we are even going to have concessionary laws to see how we can rebuild our national herd, which programme will start now," said Mohadi, who himself has lost more than 200 cattle to the current drought.

"We have to have a way forward. Cattle have died, the drought is here. It is dry and most people believe we will remain with nothing, but it will not be so even though I believe this drought is worse than last year."

He asked district coordinators (formerly district administrators) and ward councillors to keep their provincial ministers up to date with statistics of affected communities for speedy relief reactions.

He said maize imports would be from as far afield as Mexico and other South American countries complemented by other imports from the region.

Turning to the nagging price increases of basic commodities, Mohadi said government made a deliberate decision not to increase money on the market to curb inflationary reactions.

"I do not want to delve into mathematics, but believe me our rates are cheaper when in comparison with the region. That is why we are losing our fuel to neighbouring countries because ours is cheaper at the equivalent of US$0.83 per litre compared to SA's US$1.01," he said.

Domestic consumption of fuel has risen to about four from two to three million litres a day from one and a half million as people from other countries descend into the country to get cheap fuel.

"Yes, goods are expensive in the sense that we don't have enough bond notes in circulation, but when we look at the rates, our goods are still cheaper compared to other countries in the region," Mohadi said to a silent crowd.

He said prices of goods were expected to stabilise in the first quarter of the year as government would continue with steady release of money into the market.

Turning to his departed nephew, Mohadi, who in the last 12 months has lost more than eight very close relatives, appealed for unity.

Mbedzi, who was a shipping agent, was a son of Vice-President Mohadi's sister Catherine.

He was buried at the Mohadi family homestead at Mtetengwe and is survived by his wife and three children.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

19 mins ago | 65 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

42 mins ago | 109 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

43 mins ago | 102 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

52 mins ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Fuel prices go up

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

6 hrs ago | 2003 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

7 hrs ago | 7281 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

8 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

9 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

9 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

9 hrs ago | 5388 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

9 hrs ago | 2604 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

9 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

9 hrs ago | 700 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

9 hrs ago | 190 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

9 hrs ago | 666 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

University fees subsidised

9 hrs ago | 565 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

9 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days