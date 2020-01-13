Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The divorce case of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has gone a long way to expose the depth of moral decay that has pervaded our national leaders.
It is, however, the level of impunity and belief of entitlement that comes as most shocking, killing all hope of restoring Zimbabwe's moral fibre.

VP Chiwenga openly tells the court, in one of the flurry of court applications exchanged with his estranged wife, that he is a recipient of several luxury vehicles from state entities and conflicted individuals — a revelation that ordinarily would have called for immediate investigation.

The exposure of these curious gifts made it appear the VP found it better to admit to corruption rather than being found guilty of undercutting his wife in divorce property sharing and losing out on houses and cars.

The property claims that Chiwenga makes publicly and the counter-claims made by Marry, his estranged wife, serve to show the world the vast wealth that Zimbabwe's leaders enjoy while the rest of the citizens wallow in poverty.

The VP and his wife are openly fighting for top-of-the-range luxury vehicles, some of them allocated solely to tour farms and to escort their children to school. They are grappling for mansions and other high-value properties whose acquisition would make a subject of interest in other jurisdictions.

But our leaders will not bat an eyelid, just as the authorities have chosen silence, and the national anti-graft unit, whose mandate would have made this property wrangle a subject of their interest, has also looked away.

The Chiwenga divorce case presents our national leaders as completely out of touch with the reality that the citizens of this country are among the poorest in the region and the continent.

The whole lot, right from the highest political office to the backbencher in Parliament, is determined to bleed this country to death — completely oblivious of the fact that it they continue on this path, there soon will be nothing to go after, but each other.

This avaricious nature of our leaders is shown too in recent disturbing information coming from Chitungwiza where an audit report has exposed shocking corruption by individuals at the helm of this graft-tainted town — driven by nothing else but shameless greed.

Some of the issues uncovered by the audit include the milking of the town by its managers, including the town clerk George Makunde, who has since been suspended.

Managers were entitled to a residential stand measuring thousands of square metres in a residential area of their choice in Harare, as well as a commercial and an industrial stand in Chitungwiza for which they would pay half the price.

The same managers would also receive top-of-the-range vehicles and have school fees paid in full for all their children and up to six children of relatives!
Meanwhile, the town has become known for sewage stench, water shortage, uncollected refuse and potholes.

This is the ugly leadership culture that is destroying Zimbabwe and whether or not the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to succeed in bringing this transformation will depend on the political will and a realisation of the folly of following this disastrous path.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

25 mins ago | 75 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

49 mins ago | 128 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

58 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Fuel prices go up

1 hr ago | 209 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

6 hrs ago | 2023 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

7 hrs ago | 7325 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

8 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

9 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

9 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

9 hrs ago | 5437 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

9 hrs ago | 2650 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

University fees subsidised

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

9 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days