Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry has thrown another salvo at her husband, claiming the retired military commander is a dangerous character who uses the army to deal with perceived personal enemies.

In court papers filed on Thursday opposing Chiwenga's application for custody of their minor children, Marry said the acting president had also exposed his shortcomings as a leader of a family, let alone a country.

In her response to Chiwenga's application which is before the High Court seeking custody of their minor children, Marry said she could not be a danger to their children as was being alleged by her husband.

"I only communicated with the security personnel and when I was advised that I was not welcome at my own home, I did not take the law into my hands as he did by deploying

his agents with unlawful instructions at the gate," Marry said.

"If there is anyone who is dangerous, it is Chiwenga. He has proven that he can suborn the army when it suits him and he can use them (soldiers) to deal with perceived opponents."

Marry said she was shocked to read reports that she was exposing the children to black magic yet it was Chiwenga who was known for using black magic.

She said the black magic issue was even mentioned in his previous divorce proceedings with Jocelyne Chiwenga.

"I deny the allegations that I exposed my children to black magic as alleged. I was shocked when I read those allegations. I deny knowledge of such items and that I exposed my children to any of these items. It is the respondent (Chiwenga) who is on record as having been accused of using black magic in his previous divorce proceedings," Marry said.

She said Chiwenga could not say she was unable to take care of the children because of ill health, saying the VP was focusing on the speck in her eye while ignoring the log in his.

"He is the one who has globetrotted in search of medical attention and has been to India, South Africa and China. Even after his return from China, he still has a personal doctor and a nurse to take care of him on a daily basis and has the audacity to argue that because of my health, I am not a good parent," Marry said.

She said despite her suffering from the injuries inflicted by a bombing at White City Stadium in Bulawayo in 2018, she had been taking care of her children while Chiwenga was bedridden.

"It was convenient for me to be with the children when Chiwenga was in hospital for more than 123 days, but it's now inconvenient because he has fallen out of love with me," Marry said.

"This type of thinking is intended to take the law back to a period when women had no rights. Chiwenga must be reminded that he does not get custody of the children because he has soldiers to suborn, but can get them through the courts; as it stands, he must return the children to me."

She said Chiwenga has a tendency of deserting the matrimonial home as seen by what he did when he returned from China for medical attention.

Marry said Chiwenga could not chase her from their matrimonial home but must stay where he was residing when he came back from China.

"I deny that I was barred from visiting him in China. I did go to China to see him, but the fact that my children needed me most and the fact that he accepted that position made him agree that I should be with my children in Zimbabwe," she said.

Marry said the issue in the present proceedings was not about ownership of the vehicles she was seeking to use.

She said Chiwenga went to great lengths trying to explain how these vehicles were acquired including confessing unsavoury facts about his relationship with businessman Kuda Tagwireyi.

Marry said the averments did not take him anywhere because the application was not about the ownership.

"When Chiwenga came back from China, he chose to stay away from the minor children and only to claim his love for them when I got arrested," she said.

"Had he considered their interests, he would have come straight to the matrimonial home to be with them no matter what differences he had with me. His children had to find out about his presence in Zimbabwe via public television and this says a lot about his new-found commitment to them."

Marry said it was embarrassing for someone who held himself to be acting president of Zimbabwe to bring up such allegations against a woman who had been his wife and mother of his children in a country that tried to be the champion of gender equality and to respect the rights of women and children.

The couple has, however, since agreed to resolve their differences outside the courtroom, an agreement reached through their lawyers on Friday.

This was not before the two had thrown mud at each other over the past week, exposing in graphic detail the inside of their troubled marriage with allegations of drug abuse, witchcraft, illegally acquired wealth and other dirty stuff being laid bare in damning affidavits deposited at the High Court where the divorce proceedings were set to be heard.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

25 mins ago | 75 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

49 mins ago | 128 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

58 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Fuel prices go up

1 hr ago | 208 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

6 hrs ago | 2023 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

7 hrs ago | 7325 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

8 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

9 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

9 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

9 hrs ago | 5437 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

9 hrs ago | 2650 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

University fees subsidised

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

9 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days