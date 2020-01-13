Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Independent Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the machete-wielding gangs that are terrorising people in most parts of the country are a creation of people in high offices.

Speaking after encountering one of the gangs commonly known as MaShurugwi at a beerhall in his constituency, Mliswa said the menace was a creation of high-ranking officials in government. He did not give any names.

"They have the guts to operate in broad daylight without hiding their identities. They are well-protected by their lords in high government offices," he said.

Mliswa claimed he was now a target of the criminals but vowed to continue speaking out against the dangerous gangs.

"No one is safe in this country anymore but some of us will not be silenced. I know I am being targeted," alleged the MP.

Mliswa likened the MaShurugwi scenario with the Somalia and Rwandan genocide where thousands of people killed each other with machetes.

Mliswa comes from Shurugwi in the Midlands province, the place originally associated with the gangs.

Source - the standard

Most Popular In 7 Days