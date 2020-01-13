News / National
Fuel prices go up
FUEL prices have gone up by an average of 10 percent, the first adjustment since November last year.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said the maximum pump price per litre of diesel was now $19,55 from $17,90 while petrol has gone up to $18,28 from $17,44.
However, garages in Bulawayo have often been disregarding the Zera directive and by yesterday some of them had pegged diesel prices above $20 per litre. Zera also announced that the blending ratio for petrol has been reduced from E20 to E5.
Source - sundaynews