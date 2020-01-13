Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe's party faces collapse

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THOKOZANI Khupe's MDC-T faces collapse following the sudden resignation by party vice-president Obert Gutu, who called it quits as allegations of lack of direction, leadership and strategy dogs the party.

Gutu, the most outspoken member of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), announced that he had resigned yesterday morning citing personal reasons.

"For purely personal and private reasons, I am resigning from the MDC-T with immediate effect," he said in a notice to media houses.

Highly-placed sources said Gutu's departure from Khupe's side had sounded the death knell to the party as he was one of the major funders of operations and the legal brains behind the court case to dislodge Nelson Chamisa from the helm of the MDC.

"The party does not have money and most of its activities were being funded through Gutu's law firm especially travels for party meetings," said a source.

"Membership has also been dropping and the party has lost massive support since joining Polad in the face of economic hardships that have hit the people. Khupe hardly speaks in public and has not shown any leadership qualities except following Zanu-PF. So with Gutu gone, the party will likely go under."

Another source said Khupe's entire leadership was unhappy and also wanted to quit after losing the battle against Chamisa and suffering on the fringes of power, while their boss dines and wines with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Polad.

"The party has no programme of action. It's clear that the next election we will be lucky to pull 20 votes. But while the rest of us suffer she is busy feeding fish at Mnangagwa's farm and having expensive lunches, getting fuel from government and flying places in the name of Polad," said another source.

Party secretary-general Nickson Nyikadzino said he was shocked by the unexpected resignation of Gutu.

"I don't even know his reasons for leaving and this comes as a shock to us in the party. I have to talk to him first to understand why he took that decision," he said.

MDC spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said the resignation of Gutu was a non-event because the party was nothing.

"To us it's a non-event. When nothing pulls out of nothing, the result is nothing. So it's a non-event for some of us. We do not follow anything that is happening in the hall of nothing," said Tamborinyoka.

Gutu refused to comment on his next step amid speculation that he could be joining government in a job that would offer him lucrative perks and benefits.

Last year Mnangagwa invited all presidential candidates to a dialogue and was joined by 20 out of the 22 presidential candidates in talks so far snubbed by the main opposition MDC.

Three other parties that had joined the dialogue have since left while Bryn Mteki and Ambrose Mutinhiri rejoined Zanu-PF leaving the credibility of the talks in tatters.

The collapse of Khupe's party could all but render Polad useless.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

25 mins ago | 75 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

48 mins ago | 139 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

49 mins ago | 126 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

58 mins ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Fuel prices go up

1 hr ago | 208 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

1 hr ago | 399 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

6 hrs ago | 2022 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

7 hrs ago | 7324 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

8 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

9 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

9 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

9 hrs ago | 5436 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

9 hrs ago | 2649 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

9 hrs ago | 670 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

9 hrs ago | 126 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

9 hrs ago | 618 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

University fees subsidised

9 hrs ago | 569 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

9 hrs ago | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days