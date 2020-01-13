Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC youths will this week set up community resistance committees to help security agencies address the violence caused by machete gangsters now infamously known as MaShurugwi.The opposition party's national youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said it was the duty of the young generation to protect parents.As a pro-people assembly, it is our duty to make sure that our parents, brothers and sisters are safe from attacks," he said."As such, the assembly will from next (this) week set up community resistance committees across all districts whose prime mandate is to protect citizens from attacks by Mashurugwi terror gangs."Chuma accused senior Zanu-PF officials of being behind the terror gangsters."What is glaringly visible is that Zanu-PF bigwigs, state security agents and machete gangs are working in cahoots to instil fear through terror on the restive citizenry who have become impatient with [President] Emmerson Mnangagwa's corrupt regime," he said."Mnangagwa sleeps comfortably at his residence knowing fully well that he is guarded by the CIO, police and military, but our people are having sleepless nights because of these vigilante groups."Zanu-PF officials have in the past refuted claims that they were working with MaShurugwi with Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe on Wednesday pledging government was determined to rid the country of the terror gangs.