MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Mthwakazi Liberation Front has rapped the Cowdray Park Government Primary for allegedly not doing justice to the locals considering the fact that it appears more outsiders are deployed to the school as teachers.This was said by MLF spokesperson Ndabezinhle Fuyane.He said visiting the school on 17 January 2020 MLF discovered that the school is not operating to expectation of the community standards."This is one of the issues we raise as Mthwakazi that we ought to employ our own people as we have that capacity. Outsiders are there to sabotage our educational standards," he said."We won't let such to continue in Mthwakazi. People with such agendas should be pushed out of our area."