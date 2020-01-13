Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

by Staff Reporter
53 secs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Liberation Front has rapped the Cowdray Park Government Primary for allegedly not doing justice to the locals  considering the fact that it appears more outsiders are deployed to the school as teachers.

This was said by MLF spokesperson Ndabezinhle Fuyane.

He said visiting the school on 17 January 2020 MLF discovered that the school  is not operating to expectation of the community standards.

"This is one of the issues we raise as Mthwakazi that we ought to employ our own people as we have that capacity. Outsiders are there to sabotage our educational standards," he said.

"We won't let such to continue in Mthwakazi. People with such agendas should be pushed out of our area."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

17 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

17 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Fuel prices go up

23 mins ago | 35 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

24 mins ago | 39 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

25 mins ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

27 mins ago | 7 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

28 mins ago | 9 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

31 mins ago | 10 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

5 hrs ago | 1792 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

6 hrs ago | 6828 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

7 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

8 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

8 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

8 hrs ago | 4946 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

8 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 3039 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

8 hrs ago | 644 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

8 hrs ago | 611 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

University fees subsidised

8 hrs ago | 499 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Shocking corruption at Passport Office

8 hrs ago | 711 Views

Corruption: A national security threat

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe Commonwealth bid nears

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

All-out war on machete gangs

8 hrs ago | 288 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days