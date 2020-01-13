Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

by Staff reporter
THE MDC has fired at President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing the Zanu-PF leader as the archbishop of the notorious machete wielding gangs commonly referred to as Mashurugwi.

This comes after police Friday besieged the main opposition's Harare head offices ostensibly searching for machetes they claimed were being cached by MDC.

Party Deputy National Spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said the opposition would not use barbaric tactics to remove the Zanu-PF regime.

"The MDC is a modern party. We cannot resort to fighting an entrenched regime using stones, using machetes, using blades, using catapults.

"We are far much better than that. This is not the first time that the police have pounced on Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in order to criminalise this party as a rogue and criminal organisation," he said, adding that it was in fact Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa who were behind Mashurugwi.

"Zimbabweans know who the real authors of violence in Zimbabwe are. Zimbabweans know that it is none other than Zanu-PF that is behind Mashurugwi.

"It is none other than Owen Mudha Ncube also known as Touch Bomber who is actually the deacon of violence being led by his Godfather and the archbishop of Mashurugwi who is none other than Emmerson Mnangagwa who is providing papal services to all vigilante groups and the violence taking place."

Ncube is the Minister of State Security and a close ally of Mnangagwa.

Truckloads of anti-riot police Friday besieged MDC offices armed with a search warrant allowing them to look for machetes and other subversive material believably stocked by the party in preparation for committing acts of violence.

However, according to MDC lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, nothing was found and the police left after two hours of combing the entire building.

Meanwhile, Tamborinyoka has announced Chamisa will Tuesday launch Agenda 2020 at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare.

"From here, the tempo of our democratic struggle rises. President Chamisa will be laying bare to the people of Zimbabwe our cogent plan of action, our cogent plan in order of prosecution of the democratic struggle and programme of action of how we are going to reclaim the people's struggle," he said.

Last week, Chamisa was barred by the police from holding the launch at Mai Musodzi Hall also in Mbare, indicating to the party that they were busy with the opening of schools for the first term of 2020.

However, it could not be ascertained from both MDC and the police whether the Tuesday launch had been sanctioned.

Last week, Chamisa vowed to defy any further bans by the police of his public activities.

"ENOUGH is ENOUGH. We've exhausted all channels. We can't continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days