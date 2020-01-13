Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
VICE President Kembo Mohadi has assured the nation that no one will die of hunger as government is distributing and working on procuring more grain for distribution countrywide.

Addressing mourners at the burial of his nephew, Admire Mbedzi in Mtetengwe, Beitbridge this Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said procurement of food is a top government priority, adding that food has already been secured from Mexico and Tanzania.

"We as government know of the animals which have died due to drought, we have chosen to start with securing food for people before we look at livestock so we are bringing in food and we will have to engage on a massive restocking after the drought because we know how important animals are to our communities," he said.

The Vice President also spoke on the current drought-induced economic challenges and the need to contain inflation through managing money supply growth.

"We are not flooding the money supply market but we want to ensure that there is a gradual supply which is not inflationary."

The country has been dealt a heavy blow as a result of the drought which has left many citizens food insecure and a lot of livestock dying.



Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

27 mins ago | 50 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

28 mins ago | 37 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

37 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

53 mins ago | 140 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 150 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

59 mins ago | 103 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

59 mins ago | 147 Views

Fuel prices go up

60 mins ago | 138 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Man falls to death from flat

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

6 hrs ago | 1954 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

7 hrs ago | 7177 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

7 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

8 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

9 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

9 hrs ago | 5287 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

9 hrs ago | 2467 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

9 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

9 hrs ago | 625 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 623 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

9 hrs ago | 682 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

9 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

9 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

University fees subsidised

9 hrs ago | 550 Views

Govt mulls Telecel debt equity swap

9 hrs ago | 78 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days