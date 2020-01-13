Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has assured the nation that no one will die of hunger as government is distributing and working on procuring more grain for distribution countrywide.Addressing mourners at the burial of his nephew, Admire Mbedzi in Mtetengwe, Beitbridge this Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said procurement of food is a top government priority, adding that food has already been secured from Mexico and Tanzania."We as government know of the animals which have died due to drought, we have chosen to start with securing food for people before we look at livestock so we are bringing in food and we will have to engage on a massive restocking after the drought because we know how important animals are to our communities," he said.The Vice President also spoke on the current drought-induced economic challenges and the need to contain inflation through managing money supply growth."We are not flooding the money supply market but we want to ensure that there is a gradual supply which is not inflationary."The country has been dealt a heavy blow as a result of the drought which has left many citizens food insecure and a lot of livestock dying.