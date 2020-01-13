Minor drowns in flooded river

News / National

by Paul Ndou

A 12-YEAR-OLD Mushumbi Pools boy drowned in flooded Hunyani River while trying to cross in a canoe with his siblings on Wednesday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the tragic."I can confirm that Prosper Nyamandu (12) of Ganya village, Mushumbi Pools drowned after a canoe he was using with his brother Cryton (21) and Elvis Marikobo (21) capsized while on the middle of the River, Mundembe said.Allegations are that the trio boarded a canoe to cross the crocodile infested Hunyani river while on the middle of the river the canoe capsized Cryton and Marikobo managed to swim to safety while Prosper drowned.He was retrieved yesterday by villagers after the corpse was seen floating.Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro who contributed towards the funeral with transport and food urged villagers to desist from crossing flooded rivers."It is sad to lose life at such a tender age, l am urging villagers to desist from crossing flooded rivers so as to save precious life," , Karoro said.