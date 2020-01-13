Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minor drowns in flooded river

by Paul Ndou
42 secs ago | Views
A 12-YEAR-OLD Mushumbi Pools boy drowned in flooded Hunyani River while trying to cross in a canoe with his siblings on Wednesday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the tragic.

"I can confirm that Prosper Nyamandu (12) of Ganya village, Mushumbi Pools drowned after a canoe he was using with his brother Cryton (21) and Elvis Marikobo (21) capsized while on the middle of the River, Mundembe said.

Allegations are that the trio boarded a canoe to cross the crocodile infested Hunyani river while on the middle of the river the canoe capsized Cryton and Marikobo managed to swim to safety while Prosper drowned.

He was retrieved yesterday by villagers after the corpse was seen floating.

Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro who contributed towards the funeral with transport and food urged villagers to desist from crossing flooded rivers.

"It is sad to lose life at such a tender age, l am urging villagers to desist from crossing flooded rivers so as to save precious life," , Karoro said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police seize journalist's phone

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

3 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

4 hrs ago | 281 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

4 hrs ago | 933 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Man falls to death from flat

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mnangagwa accused of targeting opponents

8 hrs ago | 2351 Views

In Pictures: SA Police hunt for Zimbabwean armed robber who killed cop

9 hrs ago | 8122 Views

Trespasser stones house owner

10 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mnangagwa's maize subsidy sabotaged

11 hrs ago | 3514 Views

Chamisa to set up MDC rural structures

11 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Kasukuwere speaks out

11 hrs ago | 6328 Views

'Mnangagwa in no hurry to fix economy'

11 hrs ago | 3719 Views

'US, Britain sponsoring terror groups in Zimbabwe'

11 hrs ago | 4079 Views

Drunk man run over by haulage truck

11 hrs ago | 659 Views

Modi woos Indian investors to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Liberation: Did somebody say Fanon?

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Telecel seeks tariffs review to stay afloat

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

Polad economic summit on the cards

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

14 die in bus, lorry collision

11 hrs ago | 797 Views

No offer as yet for Prince Dube from Chinese club

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Hwange power station flooded, serious loadshedding expected

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Bosso's flower that blossomed elsewhere

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

F1 racecourse construction begins in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mealie-meal tracker launched

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Bosso's endless expatriate romance

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Civil servants to reveal source of funds

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chunga gets undeserved favours

11 hrs ago | 734 Views

We have a full-blown crisis

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube sticks to his guns

11 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days