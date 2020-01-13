Man caught shoplifting books

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

There was drama at Candy shops, Harare this morning as John Muzukuru a resident of Southlea park was caught stealing exercise and counter books.Muzukuru was unaware that the shop was secured with CCTV when he performed his act.On his exit the security guards then caught him and searched him only to his loot statched at his back.The community could metted instant justice on him before rolling him in dirty waters,mud and garbage.Muzukuru who is also a resident of that area pleaded to the community citing that he could not afford books for his children due to economic hardships.