Jelous siblings jailed for attacking father's girlfriend

by Paul Ndou

TWO JEALOUS Bindura siblings who attacked their fathers' girlfriend before robbing her of her money were sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by a Bindura magistrate yesterday.Stephen Mashongedza and Tendai Mashongedza were sentenced by magistrate Moreblessing Makati.The six month sentence was commuted to 105 hours of community service.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on Christmas day last year the brothers stormed at Sinikiwe Motsi's place of residence at Zinyama village, chief Musena in Bindura and vigorously knocked at her door demanding her to come out.Motsi did not open the door, the furious brothers broke the windows and door to gain entry.Upon gaining entry the suspects accused Motsi who is their fathers girlfriend of squandering his money.The duo demanded the money and mobile phone which they claimed was bought by their father from their sister's lobola.They assaulted her with open hands and she surrendered the phone to Stephen while demanding $148 bond notes on which she compliedMotsi was force marched out of her house by the suspects during the night as purnishment and subsequently released after a few kilometers.Motsi filed a police report leading to the suspects' arrest.