In Pictures: Soldiers arrested for stock theft
2 hrs ago | Views
Two suspected soldiers were arrested in Sigola area, a few kilometres outside Bulawayo for alleged stock theft.
The two men believed to be sergeants were arrested by members of the community who caught them slaughtering the beast.
They were then handed to the police and a carcass of the cow was taken as an exhibit.
Source - Byo24News