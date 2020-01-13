Latest News Editor's Choice


Muduhwa TS Galaxy deal 'hits snag'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa's coveted move to South African National First Division side TS Galaxy is likely to hit a snag, with sources saying the second-tier side is only keen on signing him as a free agent.

Muduhwa, who turns 27 years in August, has a running contract with Bosso which expires on December 31.

"TS Galaxy want Muduhwa, but they've said that they want him for free or on loan. That's the major sticking point and they've told the player to engage Highlanders so that Bosso let him go. Now this is tricky because he has a contract and the player on the other hand feels that this is a good opportunity to move, but he can't. TS Galaxy are saying that should Muduhwa get interest from South African Premiership sides while playing for them, then Highlanders will get their share, but I don't think Highlanders will go for such a deal," said a source.

Last season Highlanders faced a similar situation when Premiership side Stellenbosch courted striker Tinashe Makanda, asking the player to come as a free agent, while competing for the topflight ticket.

Bosso threw the deal away, saying it didn't benefit them. Muduhwa, who is in South Africa, confirmed getting a call from TS Galaxy.

"I'm in South Africa visiting my brother who is not feeling well and will be coming back home next week. There was a time when I got a call from someone saying TS Galaxy were interested in my services, but I told them to speak to Highlanders. I don't know what happened after that," said Muduhwa.

The fringe national team defender will miss the medical and beep tests that are being conducted today and Wednesday to mark Highlanders' start of the 2020 programme. Another Highlanders player said to be on the move is winger Cleopas Kapupurika, who is said to be on his way to ZPC Kariba.

There are reports that central midfielder Brian Banda could be moving to Chicken Inn.

The club said save for out of contract McClive Phiri and Denzel Khumalo, who joined FC Platinum, the trio of Muduhwa, Kapupurika and Banda have running contracts.

"If a team is interested in a player, it must communicate with the club directly. Unless we get official communication, we can't comment on rumours. We expect players to report for duty on Wednesday," said Highlanders' spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda's proposed deal with a Mozambican side also collapsed because he has a contract with Bosso that runs out on December 31.

