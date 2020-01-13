Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga visits Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga on Saturday made a surprise visit to President Mnangagwa, who is enjoying his vacation at his Pricabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe.

The two, who, besides being the first and second citizens of this country, are long time friends, spent the whole day chatting and touring the President's farm. President Mnangagwa is a passionate farmer, with has over 350 hectares of soya and about 400 hectares of maize under irrigation.

He has a 405-hectare farm, but has since rented some pieces of land on the neighbouring farms where he is doing wonders.

Pricabe Farm manager, and younger brother to the President, Mr Patrick Mnangagwa, yesterday confirmed the surprise visit by the Acting President. He said the two were relaxed at the farm while talking farming.

"I took the Acting President Chiwenga together with the President on a tour of the farm starting with the soya," said Mr Mnangagwa.

"We also toured the maize field and the pump station.

"It was not a planned programme, so the two had time together as they relaxed at the farm after the tour."  

Mr Mnangagwa said Acting President Chiwenga was impressed by the work being done at the farm. He said Acting President Chiwenga was charmed by some children from the nearby compound who stood by the roadside, chanting the famous Zanu-PF 2018 slogan, "ED Pfee" as the two, who were travelling in the same vehicle, passed by the compound.

"We were coming from the dam on our last lap of the tour of the farm when the children started chanting the slogan," he said.  

"Acting President Chiwenga then asked the driver to stop and the two greeted the kids and gave them some goodies."

On Unity Day last year, President Mnangagwa hosted over 18 political party leaders under the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) at his farm at their request.  

The politicians said they were inspired by the President's farming prowess.

Source - chronicle

