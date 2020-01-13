Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Venda soapie to premiere on ZBCtv

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Uhangelwa, a television soapie mostly in Venda language which is in the post-production stage is almost complete and expected to premiere on ZBCtv soon.

As the word uhangelwa means forgiveness, the soapie chronicles events of people who are unable to forgive yet they want to be forgiven. It portrays people who find themselves at crossroads without a clear choice of whether to let go or seek revenge.

The soapie which has 14 episodes was shot in the border town of Beitbridge. While it is largely in Venda, it has some bit of Shona, Ndebele, Sotho and English.

Its producer, Emmanuel Ncube said the production was scripted in 2014 with the pilot episode having been produced in 2015. Lack of funds stalled the production but last year, its producers got a boost from Government.  

"I started writing Uhangelwa in 2014 and I managed to produce a pilot episode in 2015 with Zuze and Kudzanai Giji. Last year, the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services under the Zimdigital Migration Project helped us to produce 14 episodes and now, we're doing our final touches in post-production, that is editing," said Ncube.

He said Uhangelwa with a 65-member cast whose ages range from 18 to 65 years is meant to encourage people to be united and not hold grudges.

"This soapie seeks to teach people that if they choose to forgive, they'll make their life easier, but if they choose to revenge the offender will not see it as revenge, but it will be fresh wound and it goes on to become an unending cycle.

"These events are portrayed dramatically and in an educative way in the soapie."

Some of the actors are Goodman Mbedzi who plays Loshani Tshinoni, Josephine Janero as Nelly Kambezo, Lordhelp Moyo as Joshua Panganai Shava and Rumbidzai Rivombo as Ndanduleni Mulaudzi.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days