Army pays medical bills for accident victims

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is paying medical bills for 26 recruits who were involved in an accident that killed two others near Imbizo Barracks, Chief of Staff Administration Staff, Major General Paul Chima has said.  

Maj Gen Chima revealed this last Thursday while visiting the recruits who are receiving treatment at the barracks after they were injured in the Christmas Day crash.
 
Two of the recruits died when the driver of a military vehicle they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and hit a tree, a few minutes after leaving the barracks.

Maj Gen Chima expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.  He said the provision of free medical assistance to the injured recruits is in line with the army's goal of treasuring human life.

"I have come to console the surviving victims after having experienced this shocking incident in the history of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).  "As commandants we continue to support our fellow comrades in war time, peace time and in occasions like this one. We must make sure that necessary treatment is given to our victims for their quick recovery," he said.

"It is an honour for me to inform you that the ZNA will compensate the victims by paying for their medical treatment and admission fees in the ZNA hospital.  "It is however sad that the army has already lost two recruit members under such unfortunate circumstances."  

Maj Gen Chima donated food hampers comprising among others fruits, drinks and cereals.

Recently in Harare, eleven ZNA officers were injured when the driver of a bus they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle as it descended a slope near Kuwadzana Six.  It veered off the road before landing on its side. Five were critically injured.



Source - chronicle

