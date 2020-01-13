Zimbabwean coaches ignore Warriors job

News / National

by Nigel Matongorere

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) technical development committee met yesterday in the capital to deliberate on the next Warriors coach.The Warriors have been without a substantive coach since Sunday Chidzambwa resigned after an insipid display at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Egypt last June-July.Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas took charge of the team on an interim basis and guided the team to the group stages of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers and the 2020 Chan tournament to be held in Cameroon.Antipas was also in charge of the first two 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia last year.Zifa finally advertised for the vacant post towards the end of last year and numerous applicants responded.Curiously though, only one application was from a local coach while the rest were foreigners.Antipas was the only Zimbabwean to submit his CV for consideration while the rest of the local contingent ignored the vacancy.Serbians Micho and Kosta Papic together with Croatian Zdravko Logarusic are among the 12 foreigners eying the post.Dutchmen Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh and Erol Akbay have also shown interest in the post.Spaniard Manolo Marquez Roca and German Michael Weiss also applied.The fact that the majority of local coaches simply did not bother to be associated with the national team should be a huge concern for Zifa.For most coaches, taking charge of their national teams is the proudest moment in their careers.When Ryan Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, he summed it all up what it meant to lead his national team."I'm a proud Welshman. I know criticism is to come."The way to combat that is to give my all. I loved playing for my country and it is probably the proudest moment of my life to lead the Welsh nation," Giggs told reporters at his unveiling."I'm tremendously proud and excited to be the next Wales manager and I can't wait to get going. It's a great opportunity and I'm excited."To put it into context, Giggs is the most decorated British footballer of all time after winning everything that was there on offer during a glittering career with Manchester United.However, considering everything he has achieved in his illustrious playing career, getting the Wales job now ranks as the best moment in his life.Here in Zimbabwe, Zifa has made the Warriors job unenviable for the locals judging by the apathy displayed it became vacant.While the Warriors put in a disappointing performance in Egypt last year, most of the flake should go to Zifa following chaotic team management.The players lost concentration as they were involved in a protracted pay dispute with the association before all three group games against Egypt, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.Before the team left for the finals, Zifa president Felton Kamambo promised the nation there would be no bonus rows as they had taken care of all the payments.When Antipas took the team to Djibouti for the first leg of the 2020 Qatar World Cup preliminary qualifier against Somalia, Zifa came up with an opaque travelling arrangement which meant the team would not train together prior to the encounter.It was no surprise when Zimbabwe succumbed to a shock 1-0 loss to one of the world's worst ranked team.Besides the poor logistics, Antipas had also been ordered not to select certain players deemed to be bad apples by Zifa after the Afcon fiasco.Local coaches are now well-aware of Zifa's shortcomings and are no longer keen on the Warriors' job.