Juvenile in court for attempted rape

by Stephen Jakes

An 18 year old man has appeared in court facing charges of attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl.Proud Mpofu (18) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela charged with rape and was remanded in custody to January 30.On January 13 Mpofu is alleged to have approached the girl who was playing with her friends close to his home and called her to his house where he attempted to rape her.It is the state case that he was disturbed by the girl's friend who saw him trying to rape her and reported to the girl's mother.A report made to the police led to his arrest.