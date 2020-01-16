Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIOs pounce on PTUZ leader

by Staf reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
State security operatives reportedly pounced on Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) leader, Takavafira Zhou's office on Thursday last week following reports of his involvement in the planned national shutdown.

The majority of PTUZ members across the country are reportedly boycotting classes citing incapacitation, while the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and the main opposition MDC party have threatened a national shutdown protest over the deteriorating economy.

Unsettled by these developments, three Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives pounced at Zhou's offices in Masvingo, while others called him from Kwekwe in a bid to thwart the impending shutdown.

"They were trying to the link teachers' strike with threats of a shutdown and we informed them that our struggle is a dispute with the employer in which the employer unilaterally (devalued) teachers' salaries from US$500 to US$35. That is tantamount to unfair labour practice," Zhou told NewsDay on Saturday.

"I explained to the CIOs that the shutdown of shops is not part of our agenda, but staying away from work because of incapacitation. They also interrogated us on our 2014 banner, whose other writing thread demanded ‘accountability over diamonds and other minerals' and I explained our expectation of responsible leadership that should judiciously use minerals for the benefit of all Zimbabweans as opposed to self-aggrandisement and economic banditry."

Zhou also revealed that police from the Central Investigations Department (CID) contacted him over the stayaway by teachers in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's hometown of Kwekwe.

"I also received a phone call from CID in Kwekwe, who wanted to know why PTUZ teachers have not reported for work and I also explained to them that teachers' incapacitation was the modus operandi," he said.

Last year, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president Obert Masaraure was abducted by suspected CIO operatives, who tortured him for leading a strike.

Zhou said he was still assessing the situation in order to measure his safety.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said he was not aware whether or not the police were investigating Zhou as he was out of office.

"I am currently out of office as it is a weekend. I am, therefore, unable to comment on that one because I can't look for the facts at the moment," he said.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WAATCH: Njube high school students demonstrate against school

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Shock as Prophet turns water into wine

3 hrs ago | 2330 Views

'Mnangagwa plotting a genocide using Mashurugwi gangs'

3 hrs ago | 2483 Views

3 suspended over Harare water shortages

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mutare bus accident death toll rises to 16

4 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Chamisa's Tuesday rally still on

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Muchinguri sued over 2019 army assault

4 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zanu-PF, Police clash in Mazowe

4 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Chiyangwa in Cosafa storm

4 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Police gun down smuggling kingpin

4 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Juvenile in court for attempted rape

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zapu vows to steer devolution

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Police sanction MDC's Agenda 2020 event

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 5.5% says UN

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Zimbabwean coaches ignore Warriors job

8 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Army pays medical bills for accident victims

8 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Venda soapie to premiere on ZBCtv

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

60 years jail for armed robber cop

8 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Chiwenga visits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6973 Views

Muduhwa TS Galaxy deal 'hits snag'

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Ex-Defence accountant labelled a flight risk, denied bail

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Council refuse trucks stuck in SA for 3 years

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

Smuggler shot dead, 6 arrested

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Environment levy for Zimbabwe miners on the cards

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's police allow Chamisa to launch MDC's agenda 2020

8 hrs ago | 2072 Views

ZACC probes drug thefts at hospitals

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Hwange floods threaten power supplies

8 hrs ago | 697 Views

In Pictures: Soldiers arrested for stock theft

19 hrs ago | 5665 Views

Jelous siblings jailed for attacking father's girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Man caught shoplifting books

21 hrs ago | 3608 Views

Minor drowns in flooded river

21 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Police seize journalist's phone

21 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 6699 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 3315 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

24 hrs ago | 2199 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

24 hrs ago | 939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days