News / National
Zanu-PF, Police clash in Mazowe
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF leaders in Mazowe on Saturday confronted the ZRP over some rogue officers who were illegally mining and issuing travel passes to residents staying in Jumbo Mine while the blitz against illegal gold miners is still ongoing.
They stormed the police station demanding audience with acting officer commanding Support Unit Assistant Commissioner Bazidi Dube.
They stormed the police station demanding audience with acting officer commanding Support Unit Assistant Commissioner Bazidi Dube.
Source - newsday