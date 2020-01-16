Chamisa's Tuesday rally still on

News / National

by Staf reporter

POLICE in Harare have suddenly made an about turn and allowed MDC President Nelson Chamisa to launch his much anticipated State of the Nation Agenda (SONA) 2020 mini-rally at Stodart Hall in Mbare, Harare on Tuesday.Police made the about turn announcement to the opposition party on Sunday afternoon.The launch was blocked last week after Chamisa had made arrangements to hold the launch at Mai Musonzi Hall also in Mbare.Police said they were overwhelmed as schools were opening for the first term of 2020. This forced an angry Chamisa to go on Twitter and announce that he would defy any future attempts by the police to ban his public gatherings.MDC Harare provincial chairperson, Wellington Chikombo confirmed Sunday that his party had been granted permission to hold the launch."I am happy to inform you that police have cleared our Presidential SONA to be addressed by none other than President N Chamisa on Tuesday in Mbare at Stodart (Hall)," Chikombo said.