Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutare bus accident death toll rises to 16

by Staf reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE death toll from a horror bus crash that occurred along the Harare-Mutare Highway on Saturday evening has risen to 16, after two more people died on admission to Mutare Provincial Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathis told NewsDay yesterday that 14 people died on the spot and two others in hospital after a General Bande bus collided with a haulage truck at Shamhu, near Odzi.
"The number of people who have died in the accident is now 16 from 14. Fourteen people died on the spot, while two others died at Mutare Provincial Hospital," he said, adding that 40 survivors were still admitted at Mutare Provincial Hospital.

"I can confirm that 40 people are admitted at Mutare Provincial Hospital. I am told that the driver of the bus was speeding and passengers in the bus warned him not to speed, but continued speeding. While at Shamhu, the bus which was coming from Harare burst its left tyre and encroached into the lane of a haulage truck which was coming from Mutare, resulting in a head-on collision," he said

Nyathi said the bus driver and conductor died on the spot.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WAATCH: Njube high school students demonstrate against school

2 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Shock as Prophet turns water into wine

3 hrs ago | 2139 Views

'Mnangagwa plotting a genocide using Mashurugwi gangs'

3 hrs ago | 2295 Views

3 suspended over Harare water shortages

4 hrs ago | 904 Views

Chamisa's Tuesday rally still on

4 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Muchinguri sued over 2019 army assault

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zanu-PF, Police clash in Mazowe

4 hrs ago | 1376 Views

CIOs pounce on PTUZ leader

4 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Chiyangwa in Cosafa storm

4 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Police gun down smuggling kingpin

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Juvenile in court for attempted rape

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zapu vows to steer devolution

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Police sanction MDC's Agenda 2020 event

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 5.5% says UN

8 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zimbabwean coaches ignore Warriors job

8 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Army pays medical bills for accident victims

8 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Venda soapie to premiere on ZBCtv

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

60 years jail for armed robber cop

8 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Chiwenga visits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 6851 Views

Muduhwa TS Galaxy deal 'hits snag'

8 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Ex-Defence accountant labelled a flight risk, denied bail

8 hrs ago | 846 Views

Council refuse trucks stuck in SA for 3 years

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Smuggler shot dead, 6 arrested

8 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Environment levy for Zimbabwe miners on the cards

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa's police allow Chamisa to launch MDC's agenda 2020

8 hrs ago | 2040 Views

ZACC probes drug thefts at hospitals

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Hwange floods threaten power supplies

8 hrs ago | 688 Views

In Pictures: Soldiers arrested for stock theft

19 hrs ago | 5622 Views

Jelous siblings jailed for attacking father's girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Man caught shoplifting books

21 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Minor drowns in flooded river

21 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Police seize journalist's phone

21 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

23 hrs ago | 780 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 6668 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

24 hrs ago | 3292 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

24 hrs ago | 2185 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

24 hrs ago | 935 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

19 Jan 2020 at 13:25hrs | 3012 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

19 Jan 2020 at 13:24hrs | 6235 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days