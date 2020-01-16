News / National
WAATCH: Njube high school students demonstrate against school
Reports coming from Njube High School indicate that pupils from the school took to the street on Monday to protest against the increase of school fees from ZWL$92 to ZWL$440.
A video that has surfaced on social media shows the pupils chanting slogans carrying President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image and the flag of Zimbabwe.
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News