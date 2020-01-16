Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WAATCH: Njube high school students demonstrate against school

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Reports coming from Njube High School indicate  that pupils from the school took to the street on Monday to protest against the increase of school  fees from ZWL$92 to ZWL$440.

A video that has surfaced on  social media shows the pupils chanting slogans carrying President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image and the flag of Zimbabwe.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shock as Prophet turns water into wine

2 hrs ago | 1202 Views

'Mnangagwa plotting a genocide using Mashurugwi gangs'

2 hrs ago | 1331 Views

3 suspended over Harare water shortages

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mutare bus accident death toll rises to 16

3 hrs ago | 849 Views

Chamisa's Tuesday rally still on

3 hrs ago | 905 Views

Muchinguri sued over 2019 army assault

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zanu-PF, Police clash in Mazowe

3 hrs ago | 1080 Views

CIOs pounce on PTUZ leader

3 hrs ago | 891 Views

Chiyangwa in Cosafa storm

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Police gun down smuggling kingpin

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Juvenile in court for attempted rape

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zapu vows to steer devolution

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Police sanction MDC's Agenda 2020 event

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 5.5% says UN

6 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabwean coaches ignore Warriors job

7 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Army pays medical bills for accident victims

7 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Venda soapie to premiere on ZBCtv

7 hrs ago | 763 Views

60 years jail for armed robber cop

7 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Chiwenga visits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6073 Views

Muduhwa TS Galaxy deal 'hits snag'

7 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Ex-Defence accountant labelled a flight risk, denied bail

7 hrs ago | 797 Views

Council refuse trucks stuck in SA for 3 years

7 hrs ago | 779 Views

Smuggler shot dead, 6 arrested

7 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Environment levy for Zimbabwe miners on the cards

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's police allow Chamisa to launch MDC's agenda 2020

7 hrs ago | 1876 Views

ZACC probes drug thefts at hospitals

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Hwange floods threaten power supplies

7 hrs ago | 637 Views

In Pictures: Soldiers arrested for stock theft

18 hrs ago | 5469 Views

Jelous siblings jailed for attacking father's girlfriend

19 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Man caught shoplifting books

19 hrs ago | 3350 Views

Minor drowns in flooded river

20 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Police seize journalist's phone

20 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

22 hrs ago | 777 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

22 hrs ago | 6475 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3202 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

22 hrs ago | 2135 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

23 hrs ago | 916 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

23 hrs ago | 2926 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 6142 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

23 hrs ago | 862 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

23 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Fuel prices go up

23 hrs ago | 2360 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

23 hrs ago | 809 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

23 hrs ago | 7659 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

23 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

23 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

23 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

23 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

23 hrs ago | 1501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days