Harare-Mutare highway accident: Two bodies not yet identified

by Staff Reporter
1 min ago | Views
Relatives of the people who died in a road accident that claimed 16 lives along the Harare-Mutare highway at the weekend have been collecting bodies of the deceased for burial while two of the victims are yet to be positively identified.

Acting Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator, Edgar Seenza says 14 of the 16 people who perished in Saturday's accident along Harare Mutare highway have been positively identified with relatives already preparing for burial.

The provincial development coordinator appealed to the public and relatives of the deceased to assist in the identification of the remaining two victims.

"I want to advise that as of today the number of deaths still stands at 16 and of the 16, 14 have been positively identified. I want to appeal to our people to please with the police on their whereabouts of their relatives who are missing. By yesterday 9 of the deceased have been cleared to be taken for burial while the remainder of the identified bodies are being collected," said Seenza.

The accident has left residents of Mutare disturbed by the high rate of such disasters.

"My message to motorists is let us value life and take defensive driving seriously. Let's not over speed, yet the roads might not be good but if people travel at safe speeds, they avoid accidents. Our appeal is for the church to pray against the spirit of accidents and disasters affecting the province," added Seenza.

Meanwhile, 17 people who were admitted at Mutare provincial hospital have been discharged while 23 are still receiving treatment.

The bus belonging to General Bande Bus Company side-swiped with a haulage truck and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the deceased include the bus driver and conductor.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the bus driver was speeding and the accident occurred when he tried to overtake resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming truck.

Source - zbc

Most Popular In 7 Days