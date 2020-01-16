Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga sends condolence message to bereaved families following Mutare accident

by Staff Reporter
2 mins ago | Views
ACTING President, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has sent a message of condolence to bereaved families following the death of 16 people on Saturday in an accident along the Mutare - Harare road about 50 kilometres from Mutare near Shamu.

"It is with a great sense of shock and sadness that I learnt of the death on Saturday evening of 16 people in a tragic accident involving a bus and a haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare highway. Life is very precious and losing it in circumstances that are avoidable is not only extremely painful and heartbreaking but also needless and senseless," reads the statement.

The Acting President said the latest bus accident brings to the fore government's call to road users including all those involved with public transportation to value life always and to be mindful of the heavy responsibilities they carry on their shoulders to ensure the safety of passengers. Rtd. Gen Chiwenga assured bereaved families of government's support during the grieving period.

The bus belonging to General Bande Bus Company side-swiped with a haulage truck and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the deceased include the bus driver and conductor.

The injured were taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital. Ass Comm Nyathi said the bus driver was speeding and the accident occurred when he tried to overtake resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming truck.

Source - zbc

