Negligent kombi driver 'kills' tout

News / National

by Paul Ndou

A 32-YEAR OLD Bindura commuter omnibus driver was arrested last week for negligently driving and not reporting a fatal road accident on 31 December last year.Jeremiah Shangai of Chiveso village, Chief Musana, Bindura is assisting police with investigations following the death of Elisha Shangai who was hanging at the rear bumper of the kombi.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case."I can confirm that we are investigating a fatal road accident where we arrested a Bindura kombi driver who did not report a fatal road accident and investigations are still under aware," said Dhewu.Allegations are that the driver Shangai saw the tout who was hanging on a rear bumper falling through a rear view mirror and stopped the kombi.He picked the injured tout and drove him to a private surgery where they were referred to Bindura hospital upon arrival Elisha died.He was taken to Chiveso village where he was buried.The police got the wind through an anonymous letter and arrested the suspect.The police warned touts to desist from hanging at the back of moving kombis and drivers' to exercise extreme caution when driving."We are warning touts to desist from hanging at the back of vehicles in motion and driver's should be extra careful when driving because we do not want to lose precious life unnecessarily," added Dhewu.