Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police release names of Mutare accident victims

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police yesterday released 12 names of the 17 people who perished in a bus accident that occurred near Odzi along the Harare-Mutare Highway on Saturday evening.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified 12 people while two other names are being withheld as their next of kin have not yet been notified.

He said three other victims – two females and one male – were still to be identified and urged members of the public to visit Mutare Provincial Hospital to identify the bodies.

Among the people who died in the accident are General Bande Bus driver Emmanuel Munhuwenyu from Mutare and conductor Milton Mayaveni.

Others are Aaron Jambaya, Shanel Dumbura (an infant aged 5 from Mutare), Cecil Vumbunu (54), Irvene Marware from Mutare, Francis Masonza from Mutare, Jane Chikukwa (Rusape), Tanatswa Foroma (Mutare), Zoey Nyanyiwa (65) (Mutare), Sabie Mukweza (75) Mutare, and Tawana Sigauke (Mutare).

Fourteen people died on the spot while three others died on admission at Mutare Provincial Hospital after a haulage truck which was carrying timber was involved in a head-on collision with a General Bande bus.

Police said preliminary investigations indicated that the bus driver was speeding and the bus burst its left front tyre, leading to the
accident.

Meanwhile, two people died on Sunday evening, while four others were seriously injured when a Mitsubishi Colt they were travelling in veered off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver hit a pedestrian along Luveve Road near Josiah Chinamano Primary School, Emakhandeni in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade senior divisional officer Linos Phiri confirmed the accident yesterday.

"Six people, who were involved in the car accident, are Bukhosibakhe Mlilo (driver), Sibonginkosi Mpofu (24), Senzo Ndebele (32), Modester Zakariya (26), Sibusiso Nyathi, a male juvenile, Prince Ndebele (13) and the pedestrian was not identified," Phiri said, adding that the driver, who was trapped in the car, died before the Fire Brigade could rescue him.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the accident and urged drivers to exercise caution when driving on wet and slippery roads.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa risks arrest for attempting to cause unrest

30 mins ago | 279 Views

USD debts can be repaid in local currency, Zimbabwe Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 1409 Views

WATCH: Drunk driver only worried about whisky after driving into river

3 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station back on grid after heavy rains

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Negligent kombi driver 'kills' tout

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Machete gangs at Jumbo Mine are MDC project - ZANU PF

4 hrs ago | 1664 Views

ZIFA likely to go for a foreign coach for Warriors?

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

15 machete wielding gangsters raid gold mine

4 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Beating wife lands man in court

4 hrs ago | 826 Views

The most famous people from Blackjack

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Man in trouble for raping girl (11)

7 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Man up for stealing over US$2000 from car

7 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Don't blame Mnangagwa for thieving soldiers - George Charamba

19 hrs ago | 11287 Views

Chiwenga sends condolence message to bereaved families following Mutare accident

22 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Harare-Mutare highway accident: Two bodies not yet identified

22 hrs ago | 2038 Views

AirZim receives new Boeing 777 from Malaysia

22 hrs ago | 4635 Views

Changing labels of Empty Bottle - Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 4032 Views

A tribute to the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi

24 hrs ago | 4616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days