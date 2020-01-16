Latest News Editor's Choice


African leaders abandon Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
None of the 21 African leaders invited to the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit raised a finger over the snubbing of Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to the event.

This was said by respected academic Professor Stephen Chan who said Mnangagwa lost solidarity with fellow heads of State from Africa.

"21 African leaders are in London right now. SOAS, for instance, hosts the President of Malawi tonight. The news is not that Mnangagwa was not invited," said Prof Chan.

"The news is that not a single African President complained that he was not invited. The silent judgement of peers is damning."

Executive Director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) Siphosami Malunga said African leaders shared no genuine friendship.

"They can't even love each other openly.There is generally no culture of honesty and forthrightness amongst and between SADC leaders.

"They will watch silently whilst their peers kill their own pple and destroy their countries hoping for the favour to be returned when it's their turn," said Malunga.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days