Man arrested for axe murder

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Police in Matabeleland North have arrested a Mbembesi man for fatally striking another with an axe in a fight over money.The police, in a statement, said the incident occurred on Sunday."On 19 January 2020, a 23 year old Mbembesi man was arrested for murder after he struck the victim with an axe which he snatched from the latter after accusing him of stealing his money," said the police."The accused person in the company of two others had earlier on threatened to murder the wife of aman whom they accused of being a police informer. Threats to commit murder is a serious offence and the public should report people of a violent disposition to the police."Meanwhile, the police said a 35 year old security guard was killed by two intruders after tying his hands and legs."A security Guard (35) was murdered on duty after he was attacked by robbers in Eastlea Harare. Two unidentified men attacked the victim and tied his hands and legs," said the police."The property owner was awakened by the noise and he went outside to investigate but was also attacked by the men."He was also tied with a rope. Accused stole cash, a cellphone and an inverter. The case is under investigation."In another incident, a 30 year old Jotsholo man has been arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Tshongokwe Business Centre on Sunday."The accused struck the victim with the back of an axe on the right side of the head who died on the spot," said the police."The accused person alleged that the victim had stolen his money. The accused person will appear in court soon."