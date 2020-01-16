Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa, Chiwenga see eye to eye'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba yesterday dismissed reports of mistrust between the Zanu-PF leader and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the Daily News reports.

This comes after Mnangagwa recently officiated at some high profile events despite being on his annual leave - sending tongues wagging among his detractors.

And as if to dispel the rumours, Mnangagwa hosted Chiwenga at his farm in Kwekwe at the weekend.

Yesterday, Charamba told the Daily News that nothing precluded his boss from performing certain executive duties just because he was on leave.

"When he is on leave it does not mean he has to delegate his responsibilities ... I know where this is coming from (the reports of a rift between the two men).

"There is unity in the presidency and there are consultations all the time ... even if you are an acting president there are some things that you cannot do," he said.

Among the duties that he has fulfilled while on leave, Mnangagwa has received Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi and also attended the inauguration of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo.

Charamba said there was "absolutely nothing amiss" about Mnangagwa performing these duties during his leave - adding that neither did this betray an alleged fear on the president's part of leaving Chiwenga in charge.

"It takes only a day to remove someone ... but then again we cannot listen to such people because they don't know what they are saying.

"The president is the only one who is elected. When he goes on leave it does not mean that electability also takes leave. He carries on with his duties.

"He can delegate authority but there are executive functions that he only can do. These are opposition voices wishing to see fights in the presidency," Charamba said further.

Mnangagwa is on leave until the end of this week. In his absence, Chiwenga and the other vice president - Kembo Mohadi - have taken turns to run the country.

Source - dailynews

