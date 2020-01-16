Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to close window for negotiations very soon

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa will tell the nation on Tuesday that his party has tried negotiation to solve Zimbabwe's political impasse, but that the window "is closing fast".

Chamisa was stopped by police from delivering what his party has dubbed the ‘Agenda 2020' speech last week, prompting him to warn that he would deliver his remarks on January 21 "come what may".

Police, who are accused of being partisans of the Zanu-PF government, over the weekend wrote to the MDC to say that they were sanctioning Tuesday's event at a hall in Mbare, a poor township in Harare.

Chamisa's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said Chamisa was "quite angry" with how Zanu-PF has spurned the MDC's offers for a negotiated settlement of the Zimbabwe stalemate, while using the police to clampdown on the opposition party's political activities.

"Zanu-PF is operating under some misconception that it will not face the wrath of the people, now or later. President Chamisa will remind them that people can and will come out, the only reason they so far haven't is that he was giving dialogue a chance, but that window is closing fast," Sibanda said.

Chamisa's address to the nation comes as Zimbabweans are feeling the pangs of the worst economic crisis many can remember. Inflation has galloped to over 400 percent, but salaries have failed to keep up amid shortages of fuel, mealie-meal and power cuts lasting up to 18 hours daily.

Chamisa will call his supporters to action, Sibanda said.

"The president will call for action, across the political divide, towards making this country a better place. What you will see is a determined leader laying out preparations, the building blocks to recapacitate the party and remobilising the mass of our support," Sibanda added.

Chamisa disputes President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controversial election win in July 2018, and has refused to acknowledge him as the legitimate leader.

The MDC has said it wants Mnangagwa to accept that he was fraudulently declared president, and says in a policy document launched last year that a transitional authority should take charge of the country and implement critical political, economic and electoral reforms until new elections are held.

Zanu-PF has refused to countenance surrendering power. Mnangagwa's regime has since his election crushed MDC protests using the military and police, leaving over two dozen people dead and nearly a hundred nursing gunshot wounds, according to rights groups.

MDC gatherings have been banned by the police and dozens of human rights defenders have been arrested, accused of plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa's government.

Chamisa is under pressure from his supporters and a hawkish faction in his party to call for street protests and the overthrow of the regime, but the MDC leader has so far been reluctant to venture that far, fearing that he would be blamed if there is bloodshed.

Political analysts warn that his options are limited – it is either the streets, or an acceptance that Mnangagwa has prevailed and wait to have another crack at the presidency in the 2023 elections.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Command agriculture farmers forced to sleep outside shop

36 mins ago | 59 Views

PTUZ ready to defend Njube High School teacher

1 hr ago | 362 Views

Debts incurred before 22nd of Feb. 2019 shall be settled in local currency, court rules

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa must surrender job to him

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

MDC linked youths excluded from army recruitment

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

'Nkomo stalled Zambezi Water Project'

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

ZimTrade urges competitiveness on export market

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Things giving Mthuli sleepless nights

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Prophet Angel pays fees for entire school - for whole year

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Doctors leave Zimbabwe in droves amid govt hostility

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed on human rights'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt smart agriculture

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chipangano terror campaign emboldened me, says Mashwede

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF, police clash in Mazowe

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Minister's son torches family farmhouse

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Chiwenga itching for a showdown with Marry Mubaiwa

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Parents force open incomplete school

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa feels the pressure over roller meal

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane in second coming

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Teacher kneels before Mohadi in pay rise plea

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mthuli Ncube must stop lying on inflation

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Chamisa's allies lose relatives to MaShurugwi

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

State withdraws charges against Guvamombe

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Warriors discover World Cup opponents

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

US$4 000 theft hooker remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mubaiwa must surrender all 3 valid Zimbabwean passports

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa's political demise beckons

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious political instability'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Cop jailed for bedding 13-yr-old

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

2 die in Luveve road crash

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Teachers rule out strike

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Wicknell Chivayo gets title deeds back

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Court orders Ginimbi to pay US$58k more duty

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZACC seeks more storage facilities for recovered ill-gotten wealth

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimra demands passenger lists at border

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Doctors meet Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZACC arrests another top army officer

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chiwenga, Marry out-of-court bid crumbles

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chiwenga see eye to eye'

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man arrested for axe murder

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

African leaders abandon Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4181 Views

MLF supports Njube High pupils

6 hrs ago | 909 Views

Chamisa risks arrest for attempting to cause unrest

6 hrs ago | 3364 Views

USD debts can be repaid in local currency, Zimbabwe Supreme Court rules

8 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Police release names of Mutare accident victims

8 hrs ago | 1801 Views

WATCH: Drunk driver only worried about whisky after driving into river

9 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station back on grid after heavy rains

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Negligent kombi driver 'kills' tout

9 hrs ago | 2459 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days