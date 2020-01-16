ZACC arrests another top army officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN army camp commandant, who was responsible for the maintenance of the Defence House, is expected to appear in court on allegations of manufacturing fake payment invoices for cleaning services that were not rendered, which saw the Ministry of Defence losing $306 135 in the process.Luxwell Ngara (51)is expected to appear at the Harare magistrates court charged with fraud.He is alleged to have teamed up with three accounts officers from the same ministry- Danison Muvandi, who is on the run, Peter Muchakazi and Kunofiwa Mervyn Madondo, who have since appeared in court on similar allegations-and raised invoices towards payment of non-existent cleaning services to Maids on Wheels Private Limited.Ngara was arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission.