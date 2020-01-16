2 die in Luveve road crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

A DRIVER and a passenger died in an accident blamed on speeding which resulted in the vehicle hitting two pedestrians before ramming into a tree along Luveve road on Sunday evening.The incident occurred at about 7:30pm at the intersection of Luveve Road and Huggins Road in Emakhandeni suburb. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday confirmed the deaths.Two pedestrians who were hit by the car were taken to hospital but they did not suffer serious injuries. Insp Ncube said investigations are underway but the accident is suspected to have been caused by speeding."We received a road accident report where a driver of a Mitsubishi vehicle lost control of his car and it veered off the road hitting two pedestrians in the process. The pedestrians only suffered minor soft tissue injuries but the 32-year-old male driver, who was in company of a 28-year-old female passenger, died on the spot. An ambulance crew rushed to the scene and ferried the passenger to Mpilo Central Hospital where she was confirmed dead," said Insp Ncube.He said it was not yet clear whether the driver had a driver's licence or if the car he was driving at the time of his death was his.Insp Ncube said the accident could have been avoided as it was due to speeding."The accident points to speeding. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on the road. We are in the rainy season the roads are slippery so drivers should avoid speeding as this results in lives being lost unnecessarily," he said.Insp Ncube did not release the names of the two victims as their next of kin had not been informed yesterday. Most accidents that occur in the country have been attributed to human error.