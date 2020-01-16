Latest News Editor's Choice


US$4 000 theft hooker remanded in custody

A PROSTITUTE from Bulawayo who allegedly stole over US$4 000 and a cellphone from her client after they had spent a night together will know her fate today.

Enelles Tshabangu (26) of Entumbane was remanded in custody to today by Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube after prosecutor Mr Tapiwa Solani requested time to verify whether or not Tshabangu has previous convictions.

Tshabangu allegedly stole from Mr Zamani Mpofu (33) of Richmond suburb who hired her services for the night after they met at a bar in the city.

Mr Mpofu paid Tshabangu US$10 for sex. Mr Solani said on January 11 this year at around 2AM, Mr Mpofu was at a bar in the city centre drinking beer when he hired Tshabangu who is a commercial sex worker.

They went to her home in Entumbane suburb.

"After sex, the complainant fell asleep and the accused person searched his trousers, took US$4 000, an Itel cellphone before taking US$10 which was change after she had been paid for her services and went away," Mr Solani said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Tshabangu's arrest. The prostitute pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced today.

