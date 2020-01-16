Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors discover World Cup opponents

by Staff rpeorter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will today know the identity of their opponents for their Fifa World Cup 2022 qualification campaign when Caf conducts the draw for the second round of the continent's qualifiers taking place at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, this evening.

The draw is slated for 7pm Zimbabwe time.

Zimbabwe qualified for this round after beating Somalia 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the qualifiers.

The first round consisted of 14 home-and-away ties, featuring the 28 lowest ranked teams in Africa.

Zimbabwe and the other 13 winners of the first round will join the 26 top-seeded African teams with the 40 teams forming ten groups of four (based on the December 2019 edition of the Fifa/Coca-Cola world ranking).

The 10 group winners then advance to third round where they will be paired up for knockout matches, with the five winners securing a berth at Qatar 2022.

In the draw, Zimbabwe are in pot 3, due to their low ranking on the Fifa rankings and with each group consisting of one team from each pot, the Warriors will face one of the continent's giants who line up in pot 1.

Among them are the five nations that represented Africa at the last Fifa World Cup: Tunisia, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal.

Zimbabwe has the potential to be placed in the same group with neighbours and old foes South Africa who are in pot 2.

The second round of Africa's qualifiers will kick off in March this year and will conclude in October next year with the third and final round scheduled for the following month.

The World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between November 21 and December 18, 2022.

Zimbabwe are currently looking for a substantive coach for the Warriors to take charge of the campaign. The coach is expected to be announced before the end of January, with the selection process almost done.

Zifa has said they prefer an expatriate to take charge of the team.

The full set of pots is as follows:

Pot 1: Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, Mali, Congo DR.

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cabo Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire.

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau.

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PTUZ ready to defend Njube High School teacher

32 mins ago | 155 Views

Debts incurred before 22nd of Feb. 2019 shall be settled in local currency, court rules

33 mins ago | 86 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa must surrender job to him

56 mins ago | 332 Views

MDC linked youths excluded from army recruitment

57 mins ago | 185 Views

'Nkomo stalled Zambezi Water Project'

58 mins ago | 233 Views

ZimTrade urges competitiveness on export market

59 mins ago | 53 Views

Things giving Mthuli sleepless nights

59 mins ago | 205 Views

Prophet Angel pays fees for entire school - for whole year

59 mins ago | 241 Views

Doctors leave Zimbabwe in droves amid govt hostility

60 mins ago | 168 Views

'Mnangagwa has failed on human rights'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to adopt smart agriculture

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chipangano terror campaign emboldened me, says Mashwede

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF, police clash in Mazowe

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Minister's son torches family farmhouse

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Chiwenga itching for a showdown with Marry Mubaiwa

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Chamisa's MDC under siege

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Parents force open incomplete school

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa feels the pressure over roller meal

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane in second coming

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Teacher kneels before Mohadi in pay rise plea

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mthuli Ncube must stop lying on inflation

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Chamisa's allies lose relatives to MaShurugwi

1 hr ago | 64 Views

State withdraws charges against Guvamombe

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Police name Mutare accident victims

1 hr ago | 72 Views

US$4 000 theft hooker remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mubaiwa must surrender all 3 valid Zimbabwean passports

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Chamisa's political demise beckons

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe faces serious political instability'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Cop jailed for bedding 13-yr-old

1 hr ago | 68 Views

2 die in Luveve road crash

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Teachers rule out strike

1 hr ago | 58 Views

15 machete gangsters raid gold mine

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Wicknell Chivayo gets title deeds back

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Court orders Ginimbi to pay US$58k more duty

1 hr ago | 73 Views

ZACC seeks more storage facilities for recovered ill-gotten wealth

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimra demands passenger lists at border

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Doctors meet Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 90 Views

ZACC arrests another top army officer

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Chiwenga, Marry out-of-court bid crumbles

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Chamisa to close window for negotiations very soon

1 hr ago | 80 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chiwenga see eye to eye'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Man arrested for axe murder

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

African leaders abandon Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3726 Views

MLF supports Njube High pupils

5 hrs ago | 885 Views

Chamisa risks arrest for attempting to cause unrest

6 hrs ago | 3268 Views

USD debts can be repaid in local currency, Zimbabwe Supreme Court rules

7 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Police release names of Mutare accident victims

8 hrs ago | 1783 Views

WATCH: Drunk driver only worried about whisky after driving into river

8 hrs ago | 2334 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station back on grid after heavy rains

8 hrs ago | 892 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days