PTUZ ready to defend Njube High School teacher

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has thrown its weight behind Njube High School science teacher Brian Mutsiba for leading pupils in a demonstration against fees hike and poor working conditions for teachers. 


Njube High School pupils took to the streets on Monday in a shock and unprecedented move by learners in the country. 

PTUZ secretary general Raymond Majongwe said Mutsiba had not committed any crime. 

"Teacher Brian has not breached any law. The PTUZ stands in solidarity with this Cde. We listened to his statements and there is nothing criminal he said or did. Truth is teachers must be paid well. Njube kids have a right to do what they did. Stop harassing teachers," said Majongwe. 

"The kids have spoken. It’s time for gvt to listen and address the labor issues. Happy teachers will mean happy kids. Someone should listen."

After the demo, state agents launched a manhunt for Mutsiba with intention of arresting him for leading the demo. 

The police also quizzed the pupils and demanded that they write statements over their involvement in the demo. 

"Brian has not broken any law. We will be there to defend him," Majongwe declared. 

Source - Byo24news

