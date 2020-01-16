Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Command agriculture farmers sleep on Windmill verandah

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Farmers under command agriculture around Mashonaland Central province are claiming to be running out time  of the season while spending days and night idle at verandas of Windmill, Mvurwi branch for over a month. 

The farmers from Guruve, Centenary, Chiweshe and Mvurwi are now clueless on the delays to get the inputs.
Tapiwa Mafunga told Bulawayo24.com  that it has been three months after he opened his account but he has not received any input and is worried on how he will pay off the credit.


On the same plight a Centenary farmer who was no keen to share her identity said,"We joined command agriculture in aim for food security, this is not for free so how we will payback whilst spending two months idle here,"she lamented.

Another farmer Wilfred Chigeje said he saw three trucks with bags of fertilisers yet they are not given.

The farmers added  that they told their grievances to the Deputy minister of Agriculture, Douglas Karoro by he has not address their needs.

Contacted for comment Karoro did not entertain media as he hang up after after the reporter's introduction and subsequently texted that he was driving without responding to questions sent to him.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days