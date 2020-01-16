Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

by newimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has chided President Emmerson Mnangagwa for encouraging suffering locals to turn to vegetables and potatoes as opposed to meat.

Chamisa was delivering his State of The Nation Address and the MDC's 2020 Agenda at Stodart Hall grounds in Mbare Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Mnangagwa told residents during a national cleaning day in Kuwadzana, Harare to consider vegetables in their regular dishes and stop sulking over failure to afford meat.

The residents had drowned his address with complaints meat has become unaffordable in the country.

"You (Mnangagwa) are now saying we must eat vegetables, 2020 we want meat, not you to be there, we do not care about your existence," Chamisa said.

A woman identified as Winnie David from Nyamapanda who was holding a small bundle of vegetables said they felt insulted by Mnangagwa's calls for them to substitute meat with vegetables.

"We support Chamisa because we have hope that he will free us from eating vegetables and potatoes, we are suffering from diarrhoea, we also want to eat meat," said David.

Garikai Matimbe, another Mbare resident accused Mnangagwa of ignoring citizens when they told him they longed for meat.

"When we raised our concerns, we were not expecting him to tell us to eat vegetables and potatoes. We expected him to address the problems we are facing as citizens," he said.

A kilogramme of meat is now costing more than $60 and a lot of people can no longer afford.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 297 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 138 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

1 hr ago | 775 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

1 hr ago | 460 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

3 hrs ago | 102 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days