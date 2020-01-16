Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T national youth spokesperson, Alfred Dzirutwe is in trouble with the party's leadership after he described as "good riddance", party vice president Obert Gutu's surprise resignation weekend.

On Saturday, Gutu announced that he was resigning from the MDC breakaway party, citing "personal and private reasons".

Following his boss's resignation, Dzirutwe celebrated the move, further claiming Gutu was now a member of Zanu-PF.

"Obert Gutu was now just a Vice President by title, otherwise he was now part of a Zanu-PF faction which has no care about people's suffering.

"I feel vindicated as just a month ago, I issued a statement about his behaviour which was reminiscent of Zanu-PF's behaviour," said the outspoken party member.

The party has however disowned Dzirutwe's position, claiming that he was expressing his personal views.

"The MDC-T would like to distance the party from the ill-advised personal comments from Alfred Dzirutwe passed as those of the youth assembly. The party condemns in the strongest terms the personal attacks directed at Honourable Gutu, and appropriate action will be taken to address the issue," said Khaliphan Phugeni, the part's Information and Publicity Secretary in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Phugeni said the party's official position is that party leader Thokozani Khupe was going to miss her ally.

"The only official position of the party regarding the resignation of Honourable Gutu is the one as articulated by President Dr Khupe, on the 18 January 2020," said Phugeni.

Source - newzimbabwe

