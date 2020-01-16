Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF's Chitepo School of Ideology has been directed to carry out the task of realigning, refocusing and recalibrating the party membership at all levels countrywide, the school's principal Munyaradzi Machacha has said.Speaking at the official opening of the Basic Orientation Course for party members at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, Machacha said it was important for staff members at the headquarters to have an appreciation of the guiding principles and the direction the party was taking, since they were responsible for generating policy decisions.He said the Basic Orientation Course was to be undertaken by every member of the party before the 2023 harmonised elections."The very fact that ZANU-PF is the governing party, and this headquarters houses the top leadership of the governing party makes it common sense that this headquarters is the pinnacle of strategic decision making in our country."Yet this fact does not seem to be acknowledged widely enough," said Machacha."We all know that in any public institution, it is the technical staff which does most of the ground work that ultimately results in the strategic decisions made by the organisation's leadership. Therefore, this Basic Orientation Course is designed for every member of the party and our plan is to have delivered this course to every member by the time we go for elections in 2023."He said President Mnangagwa wants the party to be rebuilt on its founding principles and values in order to restore the legacy of the liberation struggle and regain the faith of the people.President Mnangagwa, who is also the First Secretary of ZANU-PF, made the remarks while addressing the Extraordinary Congress of December 2017 after he was elected by party members to take charge of revolutionary party.Machacha said the role of the party's management and staff would be underlined in accordance with its constitution to guide members on running the party and making strategic decisions.He said the course would explore international relations theories, advantages and disadvantages linked to foreign policy in line with the mantra,"Zimbabwe is Open for Business". "Lectures on party affairs will deal with how the party works in accordance with its constitution and the principles that are supposed to guide leading cadres in running the party and making those strategic decisions."The role of the management and staff will be dealt with in this lecture."Zimbabwe is open for business and that means open to the world, engaging and re-engaging the outside world. "Lectures on international relations will explore theories that guide international relations and the risks and benefits associated with foreign policy," said Machacha.