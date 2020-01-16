Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe will continue to re-engage the United States despite the challenges that have affected the resumption of normal relations between the two countries, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday. He said this after a courtesy call from the US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Brian Nichols.

Relations between the two countries have been strained in the past two decades after the US imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe protesting the implementation of the land reform programme, and a general desire by Washington to effect regime change in Harare.

However, since the coming in of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the Government has been pursuing the re-engagement drive especially with the US and other Western European countries to normalise relations.

A policy to maintain and grow relations with those countries that Harare has good working relations with, has also been adopted.

While dialogue with the EU countries has had some positive developments, not much headway has been made with the US, which maintains a negative stance against Government despite commendable efforts to repeal laws that were seen as retrogressive.

But VP Mohadi, who met Ambassador Nichols and discussed the ongoing reforms and the humanitarian situation, said Harare and Washington will continue talking.

"We had a very good interaction and His Excellency the Ambassador of the US to Zimbabwe. We discussed a number of issues that include reforms in terms of legislation, the legislative reforms and we also discussed electoral reforms and drought mitigation," said VP Mohadi.  

"The US have been pleased to provide Zimbabwe with the assistance since the inception of our independence and they continue to do so in the area of education particularly and health and also agriculture, which is food mitigation.  

"So we are still going to be cooperating with them. We might have had hiccups here and there but that sometimes happens even at family level, you have such things but it doesn't mean we are not communicating or we are not dialoguing. We will continue dialoguing and get to where we understand each better and everything else will be okay." In his remarks, Ambassador Nichols said VP Mohadi had explained the ongoing political and economic reform processes in the country.

"The VP explained some of the political and economic reforms that this Government is pursuing but we all need to see the concrete outcome of that process in order to have a closer relationship at a government to government level. But that being said, we have agreed to maintain our channels of communication open and I hope he will indulge me in the future to meet me so that we can continue with this dialogue," said Ambassador Nichols.

He also said they discussed the impact of drought on Zimbabwe, and its requirements to mitigate against the effects.

"It was a courtesy call to check in with His Excellency, the Vice President on the current situation but more specifically to continue our dialogue on issues of food security, mitigating drought, linking with the effects of Cyclone Idai and to discuss the important economic reforms that Zimbabwe is pursuing and will be central to finding a lasting solution to the challenges that this country faces and I reiterated our commitment to the welfare to the people of Zimbabwe," said Ambassador Nichols.

"It was also about understanding what the Government of Zimbabwe would be providing in terms of food assistance, appropriate reforms, to ensure that the agricultural sector is able to progress and this will enable us to formulate our assistance package going forward.  

"So we look forward to the Vice President and his team following up with more specifics on the district and provincial level requirements."  

He said it was important that Government ensures stability in the banking and financial services sector especially on the interbank foreign exchange market.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

1 hr ago | 270 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 124 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

1 hr ago | 702 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

1 hr ago | 405 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa threatens

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

2 hrs ago | 994 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Universities hike fees

2 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga vs Mary: Court reserves judgment

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over meat, veggies comment

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Police seal off Mazowe's Jumbo Mine

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zifa barred from Cosafa indaba after exposing Chiyangwa funds abuse

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe 'reduces debt by theft' after Supreme Court ruling: lawyers

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Duty on bus kits cut to 10%

3 hrs ago | 101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days