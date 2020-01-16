Bulawayo dam levels drop

News / National

by Staff reporter

NATIONAL dam levels continue to rise but water levels at dams supplying Bulawayo continue to fall, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) said yesterday.In a statement, ZINWA said the national dam level average had risen to 49,2 percent, an increase of 0, 88 percent from last week."As at January 20, 2020, the national dam level average had risen to 49,2 percent marking a 0,88 percent improvement since January 13, 2020. Gwayi Catchment has a dam level average of 43,5 percent, Manyame Catchment 74,1 percent, Mazowe Catchment 76,5 percent, Mzingwane 45,6 percent, Runde 39,9 percent, Sanyati 48,9 percent and Save 53,7 percent.", said Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, ZINWA's Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager.She said the national dam level average remains lower than expected during this period of the year."The national dam level average however, remains lower than the 64,2 percent national dam level average expected during this period of the year," Mrs Munyonga said.According to the latest statistics, Umzingwane Dam is at 4,2 percent, Lower Ncema 3,1 percent and Upper Ncema at 7,5 percent full.Last week, Bulawayo City council Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Simela Dube, said Lower Ncema could be decommissioned soon if we do not get rains.ZINWA said there is a need to manage and use water sparingly."Water users across the board are therefore encouraged to practice water conservation, which will help stretch the limited available water resources longer and also assist users in keeping their bills down", said Mrs Munyonga.