Sundowns can still snatch Musona

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
South African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns may have a better opportunity of capturing the signature of ex-Kaizer Chiefs talisman Knowledge Musona in the next transfer window market.

The Brazilians expressed their desire to beef up their squad with the services of Musona.

The Zimbabwean forward was one of the hottest properties in South African football before he moved overseas in 2011.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at KAS Eupen in Belgium where he is hoping to resurrect his career after enduring a turbulent time during his stint with Anderlecht.

His agent, Mike Makaab of Prosports International, confirmed Musona is considering leaving Belgium at the end of the season.

"It is highly unlikely that Musona will stay in Belgium next season. He is going on loan until the end of the season and then we will make a decision at the end of the campaign," Makaab said.

Sundowns have missed out on two of their targets during the January transfer window.  They set their sights of Musona and SuperSport United superstar, Aubrey Modiba.

Sundowns couldn't agree terms with their Tshwane rivals for the services of the injured Modiba.

"As it stands we are not sure about his (Musona's) next destination but as I said it is highly unlikely that he will be in Belgium come next season," Makaab said.

"Obviously, they (Sundowns) have expressed their love for Musona but I can confirm that there's no formal offer on the table," Makaab said.

Sundowns are short upfront.  Emiliano Tade cut ties with the club, while Jeremy Brockie is on loan at Maritzburg United. Mauricio Affonso has struggled with injury over the last couple of games.


Source - iol

